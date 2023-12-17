The LSU Tigers (10-1) will try to continue a 10-game winning run when they host the Northwestern State Demons (4-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SECN

LSU vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison

The Demons' 61.3 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 60.8 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 60.8 points, Northwestern State is 2-0.

LSU is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.3 points.

The Tigers average 35.5 more points per game (96.4) than the Demons give up (60.9).

LSU is 10-1 when scoring more than 60.9 points.

When Northwestern State gives up fewer than 96.4 points, it is 4-5.

This year the Tigers are shooting 51.2% from the field, 14.4% higher than the Demons give up.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 19.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)

19.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22) Mikaylah Williams: 18.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.9 FG%, 51.0 3PT% (26-for-51)

18.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.9 FG%, 51.0 3PT% (26-for-51) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.5 STL, 51.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.5 STL, 51.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Angel Reese: 18.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%

18.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG% Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

LSU Schedule