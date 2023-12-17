The McNeese Cowboys (9-2) hope to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the McNeese vs. Louisiana matchup in this article.

Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana vs. McNeese Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Louisiana vs. McNeese Betting Trends

Louisiana has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

McNeese has put together a 6-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Cowboys have gone over the point total twice.

