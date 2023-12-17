The McNeese Cowboys (9-2) will try to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The Legacy Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Ragin' Cajuns' 47.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.5 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (35.5%).
  • Louisiana is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 126th.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 78.5 points per game, 22.0 more points than the 56.5 the Cowboys allow.
  • Louisiana is 6-4 when it scores more than 56.5 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Louisiana scored 85.6 points per game last season, 12.8 more than it averaged on the road (72.8).
  • The Ragin' Cajuns conceded fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than away (74.9) last season.
  • At home, Louisiana drained 7.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.4). Louisiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.9%) than on the road (33.8%).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Samford L 88-65 Pete Hanna Center
12/9/2023 @ Louisiana Tech L 72-67 Thomas Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 73-62 Cajundome
12/17/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center
12/22/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center

