Will Kendre Miller Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kendre Miller did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up against the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Looking for Miller's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Miller has season stats that include 83 rushing yards on 28 carries (3.0 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus nine receptions on 10 targets for 111 yards.
Kendre Miller Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Saints have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Jamaal Williams (LP/groin): 63 Rush Att; 190 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 9 Rec; 34 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 15 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Miller 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|28
|83
|0
|3.0
|10
|9
|111
|0
Miller Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|9
|34
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|12
|37
|0
|4
|53
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|3
|10
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|1
|0
|0
|1
|31
|0
