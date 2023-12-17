Derek Carr will be facing the 18th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New Orleans Saints take on the New York Giants in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Carr has passed for 2,880 yards (221.5 per game) this year, connecting on 66.4% of his passes with 13 TD passes with seven INTs. On 23 carries, Carr has run for 39 yards, and averaging 3.0 rushing yards per game.

Carr vs. the Giants

Carr vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 296 PASS YPG / PASS TD

Nine players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Giants this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against New York in 2023.

The Giants have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 226.3 passing yards the Giants allow per contest makes them the 18th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Giants' defense ranks eighth in the league with 15 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Giants

Passing Yards: 210.5 (-115)

210.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+145)

Carr Passing Insights

Carr has finished above his passing yards prop total in five of 13 opportunities this year.

The Saints, who are 16th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.5% of the time while running 43.5%.

With 420 attempts for 2,880 passing yards, Carr is 17th in NFL play with 6.9 yards per attempt.

Carr has thrown for a touchdown in nine of 13 games this season, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has 48.1% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (13).

Carr has attempted 54 passes in the red zone (40.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Derek Carr Rushing Props vs the Giants

Rushing Yards: 0.5 (-128)

Carr Rushing Insights

So far this season, Carr has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 11 opportunities).

Carr has not found paydirt on the ground this season in 13 games.

He has four carries in the red zone (5.5% of his team's 73 red zone rushes).

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 18-for-26 / 119 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 17-for-22 / 226 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 24-for-38 / 304 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 13-for-18 / 110 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 25-for-34 / 211 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

