The New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave will face the New York Giants' defense and Deonte Banks in Week 15 action at Caesars Superdome. See below for more stats and analysis on the Saints receivers' matchup versus the Giants secondary.

Saints vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants 115.8 8.9 22 75 9.47

Chris Olave vs. Deonte Banks Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave leads his squad with 918 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 72 receptions (out of 116 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, New Orleans is averaging 233.0 yards (3,029 total), which ranks the team No. 14 in the NFL.

The Saints are 16th in the NFL in points scored per game, at 21.9.

New Orleans is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 36.5 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Saints have been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 60 times, which ranks them sixth in the league.

Deonte Banks & the Giants' Defense

Deonte Banks leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 55 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended.

When it comes to defending against the pass, New York's D ranks 18th in the NFL with 2,942 passing yards allowed (226.3 per game) and eighth with 15 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Giants rank 24th in the NFL with 24.2 points allowed per contest, and they rank 26th in total yards allowed with 361.4 given up per game.

New York has allowed six players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

15 players have caught a touchdown against the Giants this season.

Chris Olave vs. Deonte Banks Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Deonte Banks Rec. Targets 116 86 Def. Targets Receptions 72 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.8 47 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 918 55 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 70.6 4.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 299 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

