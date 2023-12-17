Seeking details on how to watch all of the college football postseason action now that bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here? Below, we outline how you can catch all nine games involving teams from the Big 12.

Big 12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders 9:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights 6:30 PM ET, Friday, December 22 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) North Carolina Tar Heels at West Virginia Mountaineers 5:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Texas A&M Aggies at Oklahoma State Cowboys 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats 5:45 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners 9:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Memphis Tigers at Iowa State Cyclones 3:30 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Texas Longhorns at Washington Huskies 8:45 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ESPN

