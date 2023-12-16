What are UL Monroe's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UL Monroe's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UL Monroe ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 174

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe's best win

When it comes to its signature win this season, UL Monroe took down the Central Michigan Chippewas on the road on November 11. The final score was 74-64. Nika Metskhvarishvili led the way against Central Michigan, recording 16 points. Next on the team was Tyreke Locure with 13 points.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UL Monroe's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

UL Monroe has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, UL Monroe gets the 205th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Warhawks have 18 games remaining this year, including six versus teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records over .500.

Of UL Monroe's 18 remaining games this year, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UL Monroe's next game

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UL Monroe games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.