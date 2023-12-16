Saturday's contest that pits the Tulane Green Wave (7-2) against the Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Devlin Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 83-77 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulane, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no line set.

Tulane vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Tulane vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 83, Southern 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-6.2)

Tulane (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 159.9

Tulane is 3-5-0 against the spread, while Southern's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. The Green Wave are 7-1-0 and the Jaguars are 3-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game (scoring 90.2 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while giving up 82.7 per outing to rank 356th in college basketball) and have a +68 scoring differential overall.

The 31.3 rebounds per game Tulane averages rank 345th in the nation, and are 7.0 fewer than the 38.3 its opponents pull down per contest.

Tulane connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (288th in college basketball), 3.7 fewer than its opponents (10).

The Green Wave rank 29th in college basketball with 105.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 312th in college basketball defensively with 96.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tulane has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.5 turnovers per game, committing 11.9 (188th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.4 (13th in college basketball).

