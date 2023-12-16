The Southern Jaguars (4-6) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Southern vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Southern vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Southern has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jaguars have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Tulane has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of seven out of the Green Wave's eight games this season have hit the over.

