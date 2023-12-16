The Southern Jaguars (4-6) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+.

Southern vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Stats Insights

  • Southern has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Green Wave sit at 363rd.
  • The Jaguars put up 11.5 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Green Wave allow (82.7).
  • Southern is 2-0 when it scores more than 82.7 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern scored 82.5 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 on the road.
  • The Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 away.
  • At home, Southern drained 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Mississippi State W 60-59 Humphrey Coliseum
12/9/2023 SE Louisiana W 69-44 F. G. Clark Center
12/12/2023 Champion Christian W 109-60 F. G. Clark Center
12/16/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Wiley - F. G. Clark Center
12/31/2023 Ecclesia - F. G. Clark Center

