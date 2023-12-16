Saturday's game between the Murray State Racers (3-6) and SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) at CFSB Center has a projected final score of 78-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Murray State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

SE Louisiana vs. Murray State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

SE Louisiana vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 78, SE Louisiana 67

Spread & Total Prediction for SE Louisiana vs. Murray State

Computer Predicted Spread: Murray State (-10.5)

Murray State (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Both Murray State and SE Louisiana are 3-5-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Racers have a 6-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Lions have a record of 3-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions' -85 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.7 points per game (299th in college basketball) while giving up 77.2 per outing (306th in college basketball).

SE Louisiana is 277th in college basketball at 34.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 fewer than the 36.3 its opponents average.

SE Louisiana connects on 2.0 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.8 (240th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8.

SE Louisiana and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Lions commit 14 per game (319th in college basketball) and force 13.3 (95th in college basketball).

