Roope Hintz will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues meet at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Prop bets for Hintz are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Roope Hintz vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz has averaged 15:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Hintz has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 26 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Hintz has a point in 16 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Hintz has an assist in 11 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Hintz has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hintz has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hintz Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 26 Games 4 25 Points 1 10 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

