Northwestern State vs. Rice: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The Rice Owls (4-6) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they look to end a four-game road slide when they visit the Northwestern State Demons (1-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 151.5.
Northwestern State vs. Rice Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Natchitoches, Louisiana
- Venue: Prather Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rice
|-10.5
|151.5
Demons Betting Records & Stats
- Northwestern State has combined with its opponent to score more than 151.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Northwestern State has a 151.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 0.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Northwestern State is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- Northwestern State has been posted as the underdog seven times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- This season, the Demons have been at least a +450 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northwestern State has an 18.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Northwestern State vs. Rice Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rice
|3
|33.3%
|73.5
|142.9
|76.8
|158.5
|156.3
|Northwestern State
|5
|55.6%
|69.4
|142.9
|81.7
|158.5
|148.4
Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends
- The Demons average 7.4 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Owls give up to opponents (76.8).
Northwestern State vs. Rice Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rice
|3-6-0
|1-1
|4-5-0
|Northwestern State
|5-4-0
|2-3
|7-2-0
Northwestern State vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Rice
|Northwestern State
|11-7
|Home Record
|10-3
|6-7
|Away Record
|10-7
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-5-0
|81.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.6
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
