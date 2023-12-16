Saturday's contest features the Rice Owls (4-6) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-9) clashing at Prather Coliseum (on December 16) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-71 victory for Rice.

The matchup has no set line.

Northwestern State vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Northwestern State vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 79, Northwestern State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern State vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-7.6)

Rice (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Northwestern State has gone 5-4-0 against the spread, while Rice's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. The Demons are 7-2-0 and the Owls are 4-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons have a -123 scoring differential, falling short by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 69.4 points per game to rank 290th in college basketball and are allowing 81.7 per contest to rank 350th in college basketball.

Northwestern State records 32 rebounds per game (332nd in college basketball) while allowing 40.4 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 8.4 boards per game.

Northwestern State connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 29.6% from deep while its opponents hit 32.5% from long range.

The Demons rank 320th in college basketball by averaging 85.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 345th in college basketball, allowing 101.1 points per 100 possessions.

Northwestern State has won the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 11.9 (189th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.3 (95th in college basketball).

