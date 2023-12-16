If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of New Orleans and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How New Orleans ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 301

New Orleans' best win

New Orleans' signature win this season came on November 26 in a 79-74 victory over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears. Jordan Johnson, in that signature win, put up a team-leading 29 points with four rebounds and four assists. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse also played a role with 22 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

New Orleans' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-3

The Privateers have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

New Orleans has been handed the 114th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Privateers' upcoming schedule features 10 games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records above .500.

New Orleans has 20 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

New Orleans' next game

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. New Orleans Privateers

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. New Orleans Privateers Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: B1G+

