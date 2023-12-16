The McNeese Cowgirls (4-7) will host the Tarleton State Texans (2-6) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

The Texans' 64.8 points per game are 17.1 fewer points than the 81.9 the Cowgirls allow to opponents.

McNeese has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.8 points.

The 70.6 points per game the Cowgirls score are 8.3 more points than the Texans allow (62.3).

McNeese has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 62.3 points.

Tarleton State has a 2-5 record when allowing fewer than 70.6 points.

The Cowgirls are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Texans allow to opponents (35.1%).

McNeese Leaders

Emilia Tenbrock: 11.8 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

11.8 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Boston Berry: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.4 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.4 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Azjah Reeves: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.1 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (16-for-67)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.1 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (16-for-67) Mireia Yespes: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 62.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 62.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Julia Puente Valverde: 5.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%

McNeese Schedule