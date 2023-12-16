2024 NCAA Bracketology: McNeese March Madness Resume | December 18
Can we expect McNeese to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How McNeese ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|40
McNeese's best wins
McNeese's signature win this season came on November 21 in a 59-48 victory over the Texas State Bobcats. In the victory over Texas State, Shahada Wells compiled a team-high 23 points. Christian Shumate came through with 18 points.
Next best wins
- 76-65 on the road over VCU (No. 145/RPI) on November 6
- 74-72 at home over Louisiana (No. 177/RPI) on December 17
- 91-80 at home over UT Martin (No. 193/RPI) on December 2
- 81-60 on the road over UAB (No. 237/RPI) on November 28
- 67-48 at home over Southern Miss (No. 281/RPI) on December 13
McNeese's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- According to the RPI, McNeese has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, McNeese is facing the 183rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Cowboys have 19 games remaining this season, including 19 against teams with worse records, and seven against teams with records above .500.
- McNeese has 19 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.
McNeese's next game
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. McNeese Cowboys
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV Channel: B1G+
