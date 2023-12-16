Can we expect McNeese to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How McNeese ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR NR 40

McNeese's best wins

McNeese's signature win this season came on November 21 in a 59-48 victory over the Texas State Bobcats. In the victory over Texas State, Shahada Wells compiled a team-high 23 points. Christian Shumate came through with 18 points.

Next best wins

76-65 on the road over VCU (No. 145/RPI) on November 6

74-72 at home over Louisiana (No. 177/RPI) on December 17

91-80 at home over UT Martin (No. 193/RPI) on December 2

81-60 on the road over UAB (No. 237/RPI) on November 28

67-48 at home over Southern Miss (No. 281/RPI) on December 13

McNeese's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, McNeese has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, McNeese is facing the 183rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Cowboys have 19 games remaining this season, including 19 against teams with worse records, and seven against teams with records above .500.

McNeese has 19 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

McNeese's next game

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. McNeese Cowboys

Michigan Wolverines vs. McNeese Cowboys Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV Channel: B1G+

