Can we count on LSU to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +10000

How LSU ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 204

LSU's best wins

When LSU took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, the No. 92 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 86-80 in overtime on November 19, it was its signature victory of the year thus far. Will Baker, as the top scorer in the victory over Wake Forest, amassed 23 points, while Jordan Wright was second on the team with 15.

Next best wins

74-56 at home over Alabama State (No. 153/RPI) on December 13

66-62 over North Texas (No. 275/RPI) on November 17

106-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on November 6

73-66 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 303/RPI) on December 1

75-63 at home over North Florida (No. 343/RPI) on November 24

LSU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, LSU gets the 175th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Of the Tigers' 19 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records above .500.

LSU has 19 games left on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

LSU's next game

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Lamar Cardinals

LSU Tigers vs. Lamar Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV Channel: SEC Network

