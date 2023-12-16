LSU vs. Texas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Texas Longhorns (7-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the LSU Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. LSU matchup.
LSU vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
LSU vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|LSU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-6.5)
|142.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Texas (-6.5)
|142.5
|-295
|+240
LSU vs. Texas Betting Trends
- LSU has compiled a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Texas has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.
LSU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- LSU, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly higher (73rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (139th).
- The Tigers were +10000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +50000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of LSU winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
