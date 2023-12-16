The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the LSU Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

LSU Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.
  • LSU has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.8% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 193rd.
  • The Tigers' 73.0 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 66.3 the Longhorns give up.
  • LSU has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, LSU scored 69.3 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged away (62.4).
  • At home, the Tigers gave up 69.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).
  • LSU made more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (32.5%).

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 SE Louisiana W 73-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/9/2023 Kansas State L 75-60 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Alabama State W 74-56 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/16/2023 Texas - Toyota Center
12/21/2023 Lamar - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/29/2023 Northwestern State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

