The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the LSU Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.

LSU has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.8% from the field.

The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 193rd.

The Tigers' 73.0 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 66.3 the Longhorns give up.

LSU has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, LSU scored 69.3 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged away (62.4).

At home, the Tigers gave up 69.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).

LSU made more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (32.5%).

LSU Upcoming Schedule