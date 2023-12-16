The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are 3-point favorites as they hit the field against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the New Orleans Bowl on December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET on ESPN. The total is 59.5 points for this game.

Offensively, Jacksonville State ranks 52nd in the FBS with 29.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 26th in points allowed (361.6 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Louisiana ranks 35th in the FBS (32.3 points per game), and it is 86th defensively (28.2 points allowed per game).

Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome TV Channel: ESPN

Jacksonville State vs Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jacksonville State -3 -115 -105 59.5 -110 -110 -160 +130

Louisiana Recent Performance

Offensively, the Ragin' Cajuns are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 404.7 yards per game (-40-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 332.0 (48th-ranked).

The Ragin' Cajuns are 41st in college football in points scored for the past three games (35.7 per game) and -24-worst in points conceded (28.7).

In its past three games, Louisiana has thrown for 262.7 yards per game (66th in the nation), and allowed 155.3 through the air (43rd).

In their past three games, the Ragin' Cajuns have run for 142.0 yards per game (-4-worst in college football), and allowed 176.7 on the ground (-39-worst).

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their past three contests.

In all of its past three games, Louisiana has hit the over.

Week 16 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Louisiana has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Louisiana games have hit the over in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This season, Louisiana has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

Louisiana has a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,222 yards (101.8 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 492 yards (41.0 ypg) on 73 carries with six touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 129 times for 729 yards (60.8 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has hauled in 473 receiving yards on 37 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Peter LeBlanc has 29 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 449 yards (37.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Neal Johnson has racked up 356 reciving yards (29.7 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Cameron Whitfield leads the team with 7.0 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and 34 tackles.

Louisiana's top-tackler, K.C. Ossai, has 64 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Tyrone Lewis has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 57 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

