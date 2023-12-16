The Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns play in the New Orleans Bowl on December 16, 2023, starting at 2:15 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Offensively, Jacksonville State ranks 56th in the FBS with 397.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 52nd in total defense (361.6 yards allowed per contest). In terms of total offense, Louisiana ranks 50th in the FBS (405.7 total yards per game) and 60th on the other side of the ball (373.2 total yards allowed per contest).

Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Bowl Game Odds

Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics

Louisiana Jacksonville State 405.7 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.8 (58th) 373.2 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.6 (51st) 183.8 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.3 (5th) 221.8 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.6 (121st) 19 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (45th) 19 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has been a dual threat for Louisiana this season. He has 1,222 passing yards (101.8 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes. He's thrown 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 492 yards (41 ypg) on 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi is his team's leading rusher with 129 carries for 729 yards, or 60.8 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Jacob Bernard's 473 receiving yards (39.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 37 catches on 42 targets with one touchdown.

Peter LeBlanc has recorded 449 receiving yards (37.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Neal Johnson's 29 grabs (on 45 targets) have netted him 356 yards (29.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb leads Jacksonville State with 1,281 yards (106.8 ypg) on 97-of-194 passing with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 638 rushing yards on 116 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Malik Jackson has racked up 860 yards on 133 carries while finding paydirt seven times.

Perry Carter Jr. has hauled in 34 receptions for 618 yards (51.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Sean Brown has caught 18 passes for 292 yards (24.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Quinton Lane has been the target of 38 passes and racked up 24 catches for 260 yards, an average of 21.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

