The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) are favored (-3.5) to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech -3.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

In four of nine games this season, Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to total more than 137.5 points.

Louisiana Tech has had an average of 137.4 points in its games this season, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Bulldogs have a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Louisiana Tech has been favored in six games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Bulldogs have entered six games this season favored by -165 or more, and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Louisiana Tech has a 62.3% chance to win.

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana Tech 4 44.4% 76.3 150.6 61.1 136.1 140.5 Saint Louis 7 87.5% 74.3 150.6 75 136.1 148.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Louisiana Tech Insights & Trends

The 76.3 points per game the Bulldogs record are just 1.3 more points than the Billikens allow (75).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana Tech 6-3-0 4-2 3-6-0 Saint Louis 5-3-0 3-1 3-5-0

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Tech Saint Louis 9-6 Home Record 15-3 4-11 Away Record 4-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.2 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.