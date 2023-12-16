The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-9) will be looking to stop a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It will air at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech vs. Alcorn State Scoring Comparison

  • The Braves' 49.3 points per game are 21.1 fewer points than the 70.4 the Lady Techsters allow.
  • The Lady Techsters score 62.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 68.1 the Braves allow.
  • When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 68.1 points, it is 2-0.
  • When Alcorn State allows fewer than 62.5 points, it is 2-1.
  • This season the Lady Techsters are shooting 40% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Braves give up.
  • The Braves make 31.7% of their shots from the field, 12.2% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

  • Salma Bates: 11.3 PTS, 2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (21-for-83)
  • Anna Larr Roberson: 11.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Robyn Lee: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.1 FG%
  • Silvia Nativi: 6.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
  • Jianna Morris: 7.3 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 @ Arkansas L 100-60 Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 @ Arkansas State L 69-58 First National Bank Arena
12/14/2023 SMU L 69-53 Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 Alcorn State - Thomas Assembly Center
12/18/2023 Cal Baptist - Thomas Assembly Center
12/21/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center

