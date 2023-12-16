The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Billikens' opponents have knocked down.

Louisiana Tech is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Billikens are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 38th.

The 76.3 points per game the Bulldogs record are just 1.3 more points than the Billikens give up (75).

Louisiana Tech is 3-0 when scoring more than 75 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Louisiana Tech has performed better in home games this year, posting 81.7 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game away from home.

When playing at home, the Bulldogs are allowing 8.9 fewer points per game (57.9) than when playing on the road (66.8).

Louisiana Tech is draining 9.3 threes per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 2.3 more threes and 5.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (7 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule