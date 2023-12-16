Saturday's contest that pits the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-2) against the Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) at Chaifetz Arena has a projected final score of 73-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana Tech, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 8:00 PM on December 16.

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 73, Saint Louis 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana Tech vs. Saint Louis

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana Tech (-5.9)

Louisiana Tech (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

Saint Louis has gone 5-3-0 against the spread, while Louisiana Tech's ATS record this season is 6-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Billikens are 3-5-0 and the Bulldogs are 3-6-0.

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game (posting 76.3 points per game, 156th in college basketball, and conceding 61.1 per contest, 10th in college basketball) and have a +167 scoring differential.

Louisiana Tech wins the rebound battle by 6.9 boards on average. It collects 41.1 rebounds per game, 39th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.2.

Louisiana Tech connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.5% from beyond the arc (50th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.6%.

Louisiana Tech has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.0 (200th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (97th in college basketball).

