The Dallas Stars, including Jamie Benn, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Looking to wager on Benn's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jamie Benn vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Benn has a goal in five games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Benn has a point in 14 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points six times.

Benn has an assist in 12 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Benn has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Benn Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 28 Games 4 20 Points 6 5 Goals 1 15 Assists 5

