Florida A&M vs. Howard Celebration Bowl Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, December 16
When the Florida A&M Rattlers square off against the Howard Bison at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 16, our projection model predicts the Rattlers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
Florida A&M vs. Howard Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Florida A&M (-9.4)
|46.9
|Florida A&M 28, Howard 19
Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)
- The Rattlers compiled an 8-2-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, four of Rattlers games hit the over.
Howard Betting Info (2022)
- The Bison put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Bison and their opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 10 times last year.
Rattlers vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Florida A&M
|30.7
|14.3
|35
|14
|30.8
|22.6
|Howard
|28.7
|23.2
|39
|17.3
|21
|25.2
