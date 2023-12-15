How to Watch the SE Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (6-3) take on the SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at University Center (LA). It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SE Louisiana vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars score an average of 68.8 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 51.6 the Lions allow to opponents.
- South Alabama is 6-2 when it scores more than 51.6 points.
- SE Louisiana's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 68.8 points.
- The 62.0 points per game the Lions average are the same as the Jaguars allow.
- SE Louisiana is 3-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
- South Alabama is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 62.0 points.
- This season the Lions are shooting 43.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Jaguars concede.
- The Jaguars shoot 39.1% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Lions allow.
SE Louisiana Leaders
- Hailey Giaratano: 12.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Cheyanne Daniels: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%
- Taylor Bell: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Kennedy Paul: 6.5 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Jalencia Pierre: 6.3 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SE Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Mobile
|W 75-47
|University Center (LA)
|11/28/2023
|@ Wichita State
|W 64-36
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 67-56
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|University Center (LA)
|12/20/2023
|Oregon State
|-
|Seabury Hall
|12/20/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|Seabury Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.