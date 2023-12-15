The South Alabama Jaguars (6-3) take on the SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at University Center (LA). It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars score an average of 68.8 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 51.6 the Lions allow to opponents.

South Alabama is 6-2 when it scores more than 51.6 points.

SE Louisiana's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 68.8 points.

The 62.0 points per game the Lions average are the same as the Jaguars allow.

SE Louisiana is 3-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

South Alabama is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 62.0 points.

This season the Lions are shooting 43.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Jaguars concede.

The Jaguars shoot 39.1% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Lions allow.

SE Louisiana Leaders

Hailey Giaratano: 12.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

12.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Cheyanne Daniels: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%

11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG% Taylor Bell: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Kennedy Paul: 6.5 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

6.5 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Jalencia Pierre: 6.3 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

SE Louisiana Schedule