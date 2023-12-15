The South Alabama Jaguars (6-3) take on the SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at University Center (LA). It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars score an average of 68.8 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 51.6 the Lions allow to opponents.
  • South Alabama is 6-2 when it scores more than 51.6 points.
  • SE Louisiana's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The 62.0 points per game the Lions average are the same as the Jaguars allow.
  • SE Louisiana is 3-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
  • South Alabama is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 62.0 points.
  • This season the Lions are shooting 43.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Jaguars concede.
  • The Jaguars shoot 39.1% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Lions allow.

SE Louisiana Leaders

  • Hailey Giaratano: 12.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Cheyanne Daniels: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%
  • Taylor Bell: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Kennedy Paul: 6.5 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Jalencia Pierre: 6.3 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

SE Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Mobile W 75-47 University Center (LA)
11/28/2023 @ Wichita State W 64-36 Charles Koch Arena
11/30/2023 @ Kansas L 67-56 Allen Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 South Alabama - University Center (LA)
12/20/2023 Oregon State - Seabury Hall
12/20/2023 Tulsa - Seabury Hall

