The South Alabama Jaguars (5-2) will meet the SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at University Center (LA). The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET.

SE Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Hailey Giaratano: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Cheyanne Daniels: 11 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK

11 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK Taylor Bell: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Kennedy Paul: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalencia Pierre: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

South Alabama Players to Watch

