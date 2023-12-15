Friday's game between the SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) and the South Alabama Jaguars (6-3) at University Center (LA) has a projected final score of 66-56 based on our computer prediction, with a favored SE Louisiana squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 15.

The Lions head into this matchup on the heels of a 67-56 loss to Kansas on Thursday.

SE Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 66, South Alabama 56

Other Southland Predictions

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

On November 28, the Lions registered their signature win of the season, a 64-36 victory over the Wichita State Shockers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 232) in our computer rankings.

The Lions have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

SE Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

64-36 on the road over Wichita State (No. 232) on November 28

SE Louisiana Leaders

Hailey Giaratano: 12.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

12.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Cheyanne Daniels: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%

11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG% Taylor Bell: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Kennedy Paul: 6.5 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

6.5 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Jalencia Pierre: 6.3 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions have a +83 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 62.0 points per game to rank 247th in college basketball and are allowing 51.6 per outing to rank 12th in college basketball.

