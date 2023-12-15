Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rapides Parish Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
In Rapides Parish, Louisiana, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pineville High School at Captain Shreve High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
