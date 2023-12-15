Will Miro Heiskanen Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 15?
Can we anticipate Miro Heiskanen finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars play the Ottawa Senators at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Heiskanen stats and insights
- Heiskanen has scored in two of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.
- Heiskanen averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.4%.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 78 goals in total (3.2 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Heiskanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|25:51
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|26:34
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|28:02
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:04
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:34
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|25:18
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|25:06
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|28:31
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
Stars vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
