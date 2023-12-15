Will Mason Marchment Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 15?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Mason Marchment a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Marchment stats and insights
- Marchment has scored in eight of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- Marchment's shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 78 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Marchment recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|15:33
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|14:49
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|14:18
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|15:17
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|13:44
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.