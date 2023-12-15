Will Evgenii Dadonov Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 15?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Evgenii Dadonov a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Dadonov stats and insights
- In six of 25 games this season, Dadonov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 78 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Dadonov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:04
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|14:35
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 6-3
Stars vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
