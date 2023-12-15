For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Evgenii Dadonov a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410

Dadonov stats and insights

In six of 25 games this season, Dadonov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 78 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:04 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:32 Away L 5-4 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 0 2 14:35 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 6-3

Stars vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

