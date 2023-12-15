Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
De Soto Parish, Louisiana has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plain Dealing High School at North DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Stonewall, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanley High School at Logansport High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Logansport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
