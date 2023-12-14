The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Montagne Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

In games UL Monroe shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Warhawks are the 36th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 64th.

The 71.8 points per game the Warhawks record are 6.9 fewer points than the Cardinals allow (78.7).

UL Monroe has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 78.7 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

Offensively UL Monroe has played better in home games this season, scoring 87.5 points per game, compared to 56 per game in road games.

In home games, the Warhawks are allowing 0.3 fewer points per game (70) than away from home (70.3).

When playing at home, UL Monroe is making 0.3 more three-pointers per game (6.3) than in road games (6). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (30.9%) compared to when playing on the road (28.9%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule