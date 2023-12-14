How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Montagne Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe Stats Insights
- The Warhawks make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- In games UL Monroe shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Warhawks are the 36th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 64th.
- The 71.8 points per game the Warhawks record are 6.9 fewer points than the Cardinals allow (78.7).
- UL Monroe has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 78.7 points.
UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively UL Monroe has played better in home games this season, scoring 87.5 points per game, compared to 56 per game in road games.
- In home games, the Warhawks are allowing 0.3 fewer points per game (70) than away from home (70.3).
- When playing at home, UL Monroe is making 0.3 more three-pointers per game (6.3) than in road games (6). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (30.9%) compared to when playing on the road (28.9%).
UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 74-70
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 110-63
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|L 63-62
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
