How to Watch Tulane vs. Furman on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (5-5) will aim to end a four-game road skid when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tulane vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave are shooting 51.7% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Paladins allow to opponents.
- Tulane is 6-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Green Wave are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Paladins sit at 84th.
- The Green Wave average 8.4 more points per game (86.9) than the Paladins allow (78.5).
- When Tulane totals more than 78.5 points, it is 6-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tulane scored 83.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (81.8).
- In 2022-23, the Green Wave surrendered 75.1 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 83.3.
- In home games, Tulane sunk 0.6 more threes per game (8.3) than in road games (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to on the road (34.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 98-77
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Fordham
|W 89-81
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 106-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/14/2023
|Furman
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Southern
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.