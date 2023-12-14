The Furman Paladins (5-5) will aim to end a four-game road skid when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Furman Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave are shooting 51.7% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Paladins allow to opponents.

Tulane is 6-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Green Wave are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Paladins sit at 84th.

The Green Wave average 8.4 more points per game (86.9) than the Paladins allow (78.5).

When Tulane totals more than 78.5 points, it is 6-0.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane scored 83.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (81.8).

In 2022-23, the Green Wave surrendered 75.1 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 83.3.

In home games, Tulane sunk 0.6 more threes per game (8.3) than in road games (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to on the road (34.2%).

