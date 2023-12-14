The Furman Paladins (5-5) will aim to end a four-game road skid when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Furman Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane Stats Insights

  • The Green Wave are shooting 51.7% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Paladins allow to opponents.
  • Tulane is 6-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Green Wave are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Paladins sit at 84th.
  • The Green Wave average 8.4 more points per game (86.9) than the Paladins allow (78.5).
  • When Tulane totals more than 78.5 points, it is 6-0.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tulane scored 83.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (81.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Green Wave surrendered 75.1 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 83.3.
  • In home games, Tulane sunk 0.6 more threes per game (8.3) than in road games (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to on the road (34.2%).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Prairie View A&M W 98-77 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Fordham W 89-81 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Mississippi State L 106-76 State Farm Arena
12/14/2023 Furman - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Southern - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 George Mason - Devlin Fieldhouse

