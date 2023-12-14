How to Watch Grambling vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Drake Bulldogs (9-1) welcome in the Grambling Tigers (2-7) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
Grambling vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grambling Stats Insights
- This season, Grambling has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 204th.
- The Tigers average just 0.9 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Bulldogs give up (68.0).
- Grambling is 2-0 when it scores more than 68.0 points.
Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Grambling scored 73.0 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged away (64.9).
- The Tigers conceded fewer points at home (56.3 per game) than away (66.7) last season.
- Grambling drained more 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.5%) than on the road (32.5%).
Grambling Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Troy
|L 80-67
|Trojan Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 76-46
|UD Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 83-65
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/20/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|-
|University Center (LA)
|12/22/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
