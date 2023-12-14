The Drake Bulldogs (9-1) welcome in the Grambling Tigers (2-7) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Grambling vs. Drake Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Grambling Stats Insights

This season, Grambling has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 204th.

The Tigers average just 0.9 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Bulldogs give up (68.0).

Grambling is 2-0 when it scores more than 68.0 points.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Grambling scored 73.0 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged away (64.9).

The Tigers conceded fewer points at home (56.3 per game) than away (66.7) last season.

Grambling drained more 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.5%) than on the road (32.5%).

Grambling Upcoming Schedule