Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Madison Preparatory
- Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on December 13
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Scotlandville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mentorship Academy at West Feliciana High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: St. Francisville, LA
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington-Marion High School at Madison Preparatory
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
