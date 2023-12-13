Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Webster Parish Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Webster Parish, Louisiana today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Webster Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeside High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 5:20 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Mansfield, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Minden High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Minden, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.