Pelicans vs. Wizards Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSNO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Pelicans vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -149) 5.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +120)
  • Wednesday's over/under for Ingram is 23.5 points. That is 0.1 fewer than his season average of 23.6.
  • He has averaged 5.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).
  • Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
  • Ingram's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST
24.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -130)
  • The 24.5-point prop bet set for Zion Williamson on Wednesday is 1.1 higher than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
  • Williamson's assists average -- 4.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -108) 12.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -104)
  • Wednesday's over/under for Jonas Valanciunas is 16.5 points, 2.3 more than his season average.
  • He averages 3.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 12.5).
  • Valanciunas averages 2.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • Valanciunas' 0.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +140)
  • Wednesday's prop bet for Kuzma is 22.5 points, 0.3 fewer than his season average.
  • He has collected 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).
  • Kuzma's assist average -- 4.5 -- is the same as Wednesday's over/under.
  • Kuzma has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -227)
  • The 12.0 points Deni Avdija has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (11.5).
  • He has averaged 1.0 less rebound per game (5.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).
  • Avdija's year-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Avdija has averaged 1.0 made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

