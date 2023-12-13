You can see player prop bet odds for Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and other players on the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena.

Pelicans vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSNO

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Pelicans vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -149) 5.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Wednesday's over/under for Ingram is 23.5 points. That is 0.1 fewer than his season average of 23.6.

He has averaged 5.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Ingram's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -130)

The 24.5-point prop bet set for Zion Williamson on Wednesday is 1.1 higher than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Williamson's assists average -- 4.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -108) 12.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -104)

Wednesday's over/under for Jonas Valanciunas is 16.5 points, 2.3 more than his season average.

He averages 3.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 12.5).

Valanciunas averages 2.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Valanciunas' 0.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Wednesday's prop bet for Kuzma is 22.5 points, 0.3 fewer than his season average.

He has collected 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.5 -- is the same as Wednesday's over/under.

Kuzma has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -227)

The 12.0 points Deni Avdija has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (11.5).

He has averaged 1.0 less rebound per game (5.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Avdija's year-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Avdija has averaged 1.0 made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

