NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST
Today's NHL schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers.
How to watch all the games in the NHL today is available here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arizona Coyotes at Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|SCRIPPS,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|MSG,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Philadelphia Flyers at Nashville Predators
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|BSSUN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers
|10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Florida Panthers at Seattle Kraken
|10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|BSFL,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks
|10:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|NBCS-CA,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
