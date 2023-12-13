The McNeese Cowboys (8-2) will aim to continue a three-game win run when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken three games in a row.

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

In games McNeese shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.

The Cowboys are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 152nd.

The Cowboys put up 82.2 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 67.2 the Golden Eagles allow.

McNeese has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

Offensively McNeese has performed better when playing at home this season, putting up 94.0 points per game, compared to 73.3 per game in away games.

Defensively the Cowboys have been better at home this year, surrendering 50.6 points per game, compared to 68.0 when playing on the road.

In home games, McNeese is averaging 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than on the road (7.8). However, it owns a lower three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to on the road (42.5%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule