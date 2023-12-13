The McNeese Cowboys (8-2) will aim to continue a three-game win run when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken three games in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

McNeese Stats Insights

  • The Cowboys make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • In games McNeese shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 152nd.
  • The Cowboys put up 82.2 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 67.2 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • McNeese has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively McNeese has performed better when playing at home this season, putting up 94.0 points per game, compared to 73.3 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Cowboys have been better at home this year, surrendering 50.6 points per game, compared to 68.0 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, McNeese is averaging 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than on the road (7.8). However, it owns a lower three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to on the road (42.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ UAB W 81-60 Bartow Arena
12/2/2023 UT Martin W 91-80 The Legacy Center
12/5/2023 Mississippi University for Women W 92-23 The Legacy Center
12/13/2023 Southern Miss - The Legacy Center
12/17/2023 Louisiana - The Legacy Center
12/29/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.