How to Watch McNeese vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowboys (8-2) will aim to continue a three-game win run when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken three games in a row.
McNeese vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- In games McNeese shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
- The Cowboys are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 152nd.
- The Cowboys put up 82.2 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 67.2 the Golden Eagles allow.
- McNeese has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 67.2 points.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively McNeese has performed better when playing at home this season, putting up 94.0 points per game, compared to 73.3 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Cowboys have been better at home this year, surrendering 50.6 points per game, compared to 68.0 when playing on the road.
- In home games, McNeese is averaging 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than on the road (7.8). However, it owns a lower three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to on the road (42.5%).
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ UAB
|W 81-60
|Bartow Arena
|12/2/2023
|UT Martin
|W 91-80
|The Legacy Center
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi University for Women
|W 92-23
|The Legacy Center
|12/13/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/17/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
