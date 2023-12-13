The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the LSU Tigers (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

LSU vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

LSU is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Tigers are the 262nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets rank 11th.

The Tigers record only 2.4 fewer points per game (72.9) than the Hornets allow (75.3).

LSU has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 75.3 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, LSU posted 6.9 more points per game (69.3) than it did away from home (62.4).

The Tigers ceded 69.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 76.2 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, LSU fared better at home last season, making 7.6 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage in road games.

LSU Upcoming Schedule