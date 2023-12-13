How to Watch LSU vs. Alabama State on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the LSU Tigers (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs on SEC Network+.
LSU vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- LSU is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 262nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets rank 11th.
- The Tigers record only 2.4 fewer points per game (72.9) than the Hornets allow (75.3).
- LSU has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 75.3 points.
LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, LSU posted 6.9 more points per game (69.3) than it did away from home (62.4).
- The Tigers ceded 69.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 76.2 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, LSU fared better at home last season, making 7.6 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage in road games.
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 80-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/1/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 73-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/9/2023
|Kansas State
|L 75-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas
|-
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
