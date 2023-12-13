The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Cajundome. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana vs. Lamar Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals score an average of 66.6 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 55.4 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
  • When it scores more than 55.4 points, Lamar is 4-1.
  • Louisiana's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 66.6 points.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns put up only 3.9 more points per game (61.3) than the Cardinals give up (57.4).
  • Louisiana is 4-0 when scoring more than 57.4 points.
  • When Lamar gives up fewer than 61.3 points, it is 4-1.
  • This year the Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 37.6% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Cardinals concede.
  • The Cardinals' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 9.6 higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have given up.

Louisiana Leaders

  • Tamera Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 46.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.6 FG%
  • Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 45.8 FG%
  • Brandi Williams: 10.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
  • Ashlyn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 54.5 FG%

Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Loyola (LA) W 76-47 Cajundome
12/2/2023 @ New Orleans W 44-41 Lakefront Arena
12/10/2023 @ LSU L 83-53 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Lamar - Cajundome
12/17/2023 North Texas - Cajundome
12/19/2023 LSU-Shreveport - Cajundome

