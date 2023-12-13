How to Watch the Louisiana vs. Lamar Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Cajundome. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana vs. Lamar Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals score an average of 66.6 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 55.4 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- When it scores more than 55.4 points, Lamar is 4-1.
- Louisiana's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 66.6 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up only 3.9 more points per game (61.3) than the Cardinals give up (57.4).
- Louisiana is 4-0 when scoring more than 57.4 points.
- When Lamar gives up fewer than 61.3 points, it is 4-1.
- This year the Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 37.6% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Cardinals concede.
- The Cardinals' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 9.6 higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have given up.
Louisiana Leaders
- Tamera Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 46.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.6 FG%
- Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 45.8 FG%
- Brandi Williams: 10.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- Ashlyn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 54.5 FG%
Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Loyola (LA)
|W 76-47
|Cajundome
|12/2/2023
|@ New Orleans
|W 44-41
|Lakefront Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ LSU
|L 83-53
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Cajundome
|12/19/2023
|LSU-Shreveport
|-
|Cajundome
