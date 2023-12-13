The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Cajundome. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7% higher than the 40.4% of shots the Colonels' opponents have knocked down.
  • Louisiana is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns are the 313th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank first.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns record only 4.0 more points per game (79.1) than the Colonels give up (75.1).
  • Louisiana is 3-2 when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisiana posted 85.6 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Ragin' Cajuns gave up 67.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.9.
  • At home, Louisiana drained 1.5 more threes per game (7.9) than away from home (6.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.9%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Loyola-New Orleans W 78-54 Cajundome
11/30/2023 @ Samford L 88-65 Pete Hanna Center
12/9/2023 @ Louisiana Tech L 72-67 Thomas Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Cajundome
12/17/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center
12/22/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse

