Wednesday's game at Williams Arena has the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-1) matching up with the Grambling Tigers (4-4) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 81-59 victory, as our model heavily favors Minnesota.

The Tigers enter this contest following a 109-41 victory over Wiley on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grambling vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grambling vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 81, Grambling 59

Other SWAC Predictions

Grambling Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' signature win this season came in a 70-67 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 16.

The Tigers have three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Golden Gophers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grambling 2023-24 Best Wins

70-67 at home over Arizona State (No. 103) on November 16

64-59 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 229) on November 22

Grambling Leaders

Douthshine Prien: 10.2 PTS, 3.8 STL, 38.2 FG%

10.2 PTS, 3.8 STL, 38.2 FG% Anijah Grant: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG%

9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG% Demya Young: 13.1 PTS, 37 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

13.1 PTS, 37 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Jordyn Carter: 5.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

5.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Jazmyne Jackson: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.9 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

Grambling Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 74.5 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per outing (322nd in college basketball). They have a +6 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.