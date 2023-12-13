Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Bossier Parish, Louisiana today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 5:20 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haynesville High School at Haughton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Haughton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.